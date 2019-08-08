First batch of chiefs' uniforms made Kitui ready

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Wednesday handed over the first batch of chiefs' uniforms made at her county's centre Kicotec.

Speaking at the Kitui County Textile Centre when she handed over 2,804 pieces to Critical Infrastructure Police Unit Commandant Musa Kakawa, the governor emphasised that her development agenda was alive.

She said political naysayers and enemies of development will not derail it.

"My focus remains on developing our county. I have no time to react or respond to baseless criticism," Ngilu said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had a few months ago ordered that the tender for chiefs' uniforms be awarded as a way of boosting local manufacturing base and boosting the county’s efforts to realise the agenda on manufacturing.

Kakawa, who was accompanied by Kitui county commissioner John Ondego, said the quality of the uniforms was satisfying.

"We are happy to receive the 2,804 pieces today. The expectations on the quality of the uniform have been met and this is encouraging," he said.

Governor Ngilu said her administration is focused on growing the county's economy and realising all-round development for the people.

Alluding to the chiefs' uniform tender from the national government, Ngilu said her county was keen to enhance cooperation with the national government to improve the livelihoods of residents.

She said her administration had achieved several milestones health, water, youth development and manufacturing sectors.

"We must realise that development is an agenda for all of us. Leaders must show what they've done for the people before engaging in politics."

Edited by R.Wamochie