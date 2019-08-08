Duale: Corruption stopping counties from raising cash

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has come out to explain why the August House rejected the Senate amendments to the Division of Revenue Bill.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Duale said the proposal by the Senate to allocate Sh335 billion to counties is not realistic.

"Already there is a fiscal framework which we cannot deviate from. Our revenues in the FY2019-20 is projected to be around Sh2.2 trillion and total expenditure to be at Sh3 trillion," he said.

Duale said any further allocation to the counties would imply increasing the deficit and would require the country to borrow more to bridge it.

"We may have to go back and reduce the budgetary allocations for the National Executive or other arms of government notably the Judiciary and Parliament," he said.

He said reducing the budget for the National Executive is not tenable.

"Already the Executive has serious challenges implementing projects that they have started due to inadequate budgetary allocation. The House is aware of the list of stalled projects tabled sometimes back," Duale said.

He said that under devolution, counties were expected to have their own source revenue to supplement what they get from the nationally raised revenue.

"It is high time that our governors wake up from their slumber and begin to see how they can improve on these revenues. It is sad that counties cannot collect what the defunct local authorities used to collect due rent seeking tendencies in these devolved units," Duale said.

He said corruption is the greatest hindrance facing the counties in the realisation of enhancement of its Own Source Revenues.