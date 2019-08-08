CS Kobia briefs Raila on International Youth Day

AUGUST 9 EVENT

This year’s theme for the International Youth Day is 'Transforming Education'

In Summary

• They also discuss matters of youth employability and harnessing the youth potential in Kenya and across the continent.

• Former PM Raila will preside over the event at the UN headquarters. 

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Youth Affairs PS Francis Owino, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Youth Affairs CS Margaret Kobia at Raila's Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on Wednesday
'TRANSFORMING EDUCATION': Youth Affairs PS Francis Owino, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Youth Affairs CS Margaret Kobia at Raila's Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on Wednesday
Image: Courtesy

Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs CS Margaret Kobia on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi.

The CS, who was accompanied by Principal Secretary Francis Owino, briefed Raila on the ongoing National Youth Week activities including the August 9 event which will be presided over by the ODM leader at the UN Headquarters in Nairobi.

They also discussed matters of youth employability and harnessing the youth potential in Kenya and across the continent.

Boom or Bust -Education will determine Africa’s Transformation

Every 24 hours around 35,000 African youth are looking for work.
2 days ago

Youth gather in Embu to chart education reforms

The forum will provide a platform for the young people to talk about education.
3 days ago
