CS Kobia briefs Raila on International Youth Day

Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs CS Margaret Kobia on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi.

The CS, who was accompanied by Principal Secretary Francis Owino, briefed Raila on the ongoing National Youth Week activities including the August 9 event which will be presided over by the ODM leader at the UN Headquarters in Nairobi.

This year’s theme for the International Youth Day is Transforming Education.

They also discussed matters of youth employability and harnessing the youth potential in Kenya and across the continent.

Edited by R.Wamochie