Cousin lovers in hospital after suicide attempt

Two cousins who are lovers are fighting for their lives in Naivasha subcounty hospital following a botched murder-suicide.

Hospital authorities said Tabitha Wanjiru is in critical condition but James Mwangi is stable. They were rushed to theatre upon arrival at the hospital.

Naivasha subcounty hospital superintendent Angeline Ithondeka said the woman suffered multiple wounds in her stomach.

Mwangi allegedly stabbed Wanjiru with a knife before turning it on himself after their long love affair was busted and opposed by the parents.

He had travelled from Laikipia to Murungaru in Kinangop where he attacked the woman after failing to convince her to marry him.

“Once we got the background information we informed the police who are waiting for the suspect to recover before taking the necessary steps,” Ithondeka said.

Mwangi is undergoing counseling after he kept repeating he did not want to live.

A family friend, Amos Wahome, said the two had an affair for years despite being related and at one time Wanjiru became pregnant but terminated the pregnancy.

“The mother to the man came to learn about the affair and warned them about it and the woman decided to back off,” he said.

Wahome said Mwangi he was ready to die than lose the 33-year-old cousin he said he was ready to marry regardless of taboos.

“When he arrived he tried to convince her, leading to an argument and he whipped out a knife, stabbed her in the stomach before trying to commit suicide by stabbing himself,” he said.

Murungaru chief Joseph Kimani said the two were well known in the area and had been living in Laikipia before the woman relocated to Murungaru where her parents live.

“There are all manner of allegations following the incident but police in Naivasha have taken over the case,” he said.