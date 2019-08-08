Court halts Media Council's recruitment of board members

A Labour court has stopped the Media Council of Kenya from going on with the second recruitment of its chairperson and board members pending hearing and determination of a case by Cofek.

The order was issued by Labour Court Justice Stephen Radio.

According to Cofek, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru had illegally purported to conduct second recruitment against the legal provisions and without mandatory involvement of them as well as public participation.

The order now means MCK will not go on with the interviews of board members and chair who were shortlisted on Wednesday.

The ICT CS and the Attorney General have been named as respondents while the MCK has been named as the first interested party.

Cofek maintains that the actions of the CS are unlawful and illegal.

The interviews for selecting the members for the position of the council's chairperson were slated for August 12, 2019.

Eight candidates had applied for the board chairperson position.

33 candidates applied for the position of board members whose interviews were slotted for August 13-14, 2019.

All the candidates were expected to appear before the interview panel at the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology offices at Teleposta Towers.