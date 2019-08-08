Cliff Ombeta not licensed to practice as a lawyer - LSK

The Law Society of Kenya now says Cliff Ombeta is not licensed to practice as a lawyer.

On Thursday, Stephen Ongaro representing the LSK told Justice Jessie Lessit that they have been following closely on the Willie Kimani's murder trial and Ombeta's certificate had been withdrawn.

Ongaro says that Ombeta does not have enough LSK points to practice law in the country.

Ombeta was not in court on Thursday for the Willie Kimani murder case.

However, lawyer Doreen Kali representing Ombeta has defended him saying he has a valid license.

She maintains that Ombeta is still on the register as a lawyer.

Last month, Ombeta yet again failed to appear in court for the mention of the murder trial where he represents three accused persons.

Through Ombeta's lawyer, Sam Nyaberi, he said he is still unwell, but recovering.

On July 13, the case was adjourned after the court was informed that Ombeta was unwell and could not attend court.

Ombeta had shown up in court, clad in sweat pants to say he could not handle the case because he was sick. He refused to disclose what was ailing him.