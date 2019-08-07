Underfunded NHIF cover for elderly worries MPs

The lives of thousands of elderly people is in limbo after the Health ministry failed to remit funds to cater for their NHIF cover.

The cover targets 1.3 million people above the age of 70 years.

It has now emerged that despite the elderly persons being signed into the NHIF cover by the government and issued with cards, they have not been able to access healthcare services as the cards have not been paid for.

The senior citizens have complained of frustrations in their effort to access the free medical cover since its launch last year.

Some have been turned away from accredited medical facilities despite their names being in the beneficiaries list.

The beneficiaries who are entitled to state-sponsored NHIF have never enjoyed the free cover that comes alongside a monthly stipend unveiled in January 2018.

Appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee yesterday, Health CAS Rashid Aman attributed the issue to failure by the National Treasury to release enough funds towards the budget as requested by the ministry.

“In the 2018-19 financial year, the ministry was not able to emit all the healthcare funds for the elderly persons to NHIF due to inadequate release by the Treasury,” the CAS said.

“The ministry requested Sh2.2 billion from the Exchequer. However, only Sh636 million was availed and the amount remitted to NHIF.”

Aman, however, could not explain how many people had been registered under the scheme and how much out of the amount received had been used.

Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu termed it as a monumental fraud on the elderly to issue them with cards that are not functional because they have not been paid for.

MPs now want the hospitals to be requested to attend to those especially from the poor background then claim the money from the ministry later.

“It is sad to hear what is coming from the mouth of the CAS. Every week I hold meetings with my constituents, around 20 to 30 come to me for help because they cant use their NHIF cards,” Nakuru East MP David Gikaria said.

The CAS noted that with the nationwide rollout of UHC, the healthcare coverage of the elderly will be fully catered for.

“Before the rollout comes, let’s ensure this one works,” Seme MP James Nyikal said.