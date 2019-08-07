Stray jumbo kills cow, destroys farms in Baringo North

As stray elephant yesterday stormed Kasiber village in Baringo North subcounty killed a cow, injured another and destroyed crops.

The Kenya Wildlife Service said the animal may have escaped from the nearby Lake Bogoria conservancy in Baringo South.

“Efforts by our officers to pursue and recover the elephant since Monday have borne no fruit as it keeps disappearing into thick forests,” county deputy warden David Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot said the hilly terrains had delayed the recovery mission and appealed to the residents to stay calm as they worked to rein the animal.

“Our team is now engaging full gear to deal with the rogue animal,” he said.