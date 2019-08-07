I wanted to save jobless youths - State House intruder

Brian Bera, the JKUAT student who forcefully tried to enter State House has appeared in court saying he wanted to save the many jobless youths in Kenya.

Bera was in June shot by police officers manning the State House as he tried to access it through the fence.

He told the court that he was a grown-up and his father should be barred from interfering with his life as he is 25 years.

He insisted he did not want to go to a mental facility and does not want to brush shoulders with the police and doctors because he can 'kill them'.

Bera said he wanted the court to forgive him and have him released.

However, the court directed that he still be held at a mental facility, under his father's care.

" The accused still requires medical attention and therefore he is still not fit to take a plea," Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said.

Brian Bera will be under medication for a period of two months and will appear in court on October 9.

last month, Bera apologised to the President and the court promising not to repeat his actions.

Before his attempt to gain entry into State House, he had earlier posted on his Facebook page of his actions.

He was later admitted at KNH general ward under police guard.