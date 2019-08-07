Close

DENIES CHARGES

Hotel customer in court for theft of phone

Hotel owner reportedly left for a nearby shop after serving him

In Summary

• A minor shocked by accused's move to leave food immediately after being served alerted crowd

• Suspect released on bail pending mention

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
07 August 2019 - 00:00
Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto at a Kibera court on August 6
ABANDONED HIS MEAL: Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto at a Kibera court on August 6
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A man charged with stealing a phone and Sh400 in a hotel has denied the charges. 

Complainant Dishon Okanda told a Kibera court that he left his clients at his hotel to get wheat flour from a nearby shop to make mandazi. This, he said on Tuesday, was immediately after he served Hussein Obaga the food he had requested. 

Obaga reportedly abandoned his food moments later and took the cash and an Infinix mobile phone worth Sh13,000.

The accused allegedly committed the offence in Kibera Makina in Nairobi county on July 22. According to prosecution, a minor who witnessed the act shouted, alerting the people who were around.

They then traced Obaga before taking him to Kilimani police station, Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto heard.

Obaga told the court that the crowd caused him bodily harm when they caught him.

The magistrate released him on of Sh50,000 bond and Sh20,000 bail pending the mention of the matter on August 21 and hearing on October 29. 

Edited by R.Wamochie

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
07 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    10h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Ugandan musician dies after abduction and torture
    16h ago Africa

  4. Mugabe in Singapore hospital 'since April'
    14h ago Africa

  5. Obama: Reject leaders whose words stoke hatred
    14h ago World

Latest Videos