Hotel customer in court for theft of phone

A man charged with stealing a phone and Sh400 in a hotel has denied the charges.

Complainant Dishon Okanda told a Kibera court that he left his clients at his hotel to get wheat flour from a nearby shop to make mandazi. This, he said on Tuesday, was immediately after he served Hussein Obaga the food he had requested.

Obaga reportedly abandoned his food moments later and took the cash and an Infinix mobile phone worth Sh13,000.

The accused allegedly committed the offence in Kibera Makina in Nairobi county on July 22. According to prosecution, a minor who witnessed the act shouted, alerting the people who were around.

They then traced Obaga before taking him to Kilimani police station, Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto heard.

Obaga told the court that the crowd caused him bodily harm when they caught him.

The magistrate released him on of Sh50,000 bond and Sh20,000 bail pending the mention of the matter on August 21 and hearing on October 29.

