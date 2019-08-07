Hilarious things Kenyans want from Uhuru's Jamaica's trip

Excited Kenyans have not failed to comment and make fun out of President Uhuru Kenyatta's three-day tour of Jamaica.

The online users are actually making their demands amid reggae chants such as Puuuuloo pua pua, rewind selector, Wallan Shutter dem, you don't know and a big ting wagwana punctuating sentences.

“Uhuru don't legalise weed (bhang) since its good when we take it hiding,” James Kamau tweeted.

They also want Uhuru to fulfil his visit to Jamaica by touring marijuana plantations.

Makokha Wekunda Musa said, "An agricultural show cannot be complete without visiting green plants to mean the President should also visit marijuana farms."

“I was expecting smoky pictures with 'wagwan' sounds anyway my neighbour's brother's sister's mother's son is also from Jamaica,” Maina Wa Maina said.

Kenyans were responding to Uhuru's Jamaica visit on the State House social media pages.

“Uhuru keep winning man. By 2022 Kenya will be on another level. Make sure we get a direct flight to Jamaica. This is a good move especially to guys who will be shipping weed from Jamaica to Kenya then to the US. Thanks for the food relationship with other countries,”Apparently Lazo said.

Meg Maruga asked if Jamaican cattle smoke weed like Jamaicans.

"Farmers who feed their cows with molasses argue that they yield more milk when drunk. Am afraid this particular post will see some farmers put it to test if cows can still produce more when high on weed, some will go an extra mile of hiring a DJ to keep the animals locked," Wangui Wanjohi said.

Alex Alexoy Kibet said, "We have not seen the cash crop of Jamaica if you know you know."

LilKoima said, "We stand a HIGH chance of legalizing something with HIGH medicinal value!"

Eliud Ndegwa wrote, "Those 'teachings' from Jamaica that motivated our push for independence, we really need them again!"

Sido Muhando said, "Sonko alisema unarudi na ile kitu safi! Tunakuaminia, #LegaliseIt."

Ituri Ole Semuliki said the trip was a waste taxpayers funds.

“This trip is the same as the one DP Ruto made in Congo Brazzaville. I'm so sure that this trip is much of a personal business trip for you and those who have escorted you,” Semuliki said.

Cornel Reborn Muli stated, "Uhuru to demand authorities in Jamaica to release Vybez Kartek -an international music artists-who was prosecuted for murder."

“We need Uhuru to talk about the possible release of Adija palmer.#World boss..We miss that man...We need Vybz Kartel to come to Kenya and talk with millions ofkenyans who adore him sir,” Muli said.

Kipkeleny Tulwo wondered when the first bang consignment will arrive so that the country should receive it with a 21-gun salute at the airport's cargo centre.

Paul Gacheru asked Uhuru to have a nice time in the Caribbean and make international integration strong amongst nations.

Kimani Waihenya asked Uhuru not to take another loan during his Jamaican visit.

“Bt sio loan pliz prezo ......Niko na njaa ya pesa hata KC can't afford pliz no more ndeni,” he said.

"Very nice when brothers and sisters come together, cheers to black man emancipation," Nyaga Malc-Löthar Mutuma said.

"You forgot to write that there will be bilateral research on matters weed and the setting up of a weed value addition factory in Mt Kenya region by 2022," Njung'e Wa Kihia said.

"President you forgot that we are the big farmers of marijuana, you should have negotiated how Kenya is going to export them to Jamaica so that our own farmers from Migori, Nyandarua, and elsewhere will benefit from them," Jonis Nyangaga said.

"That's a waste if state resources, what's in Jamaica, a poor third world country we know , or the President went to benchmark on ghetto life," Denis Ijakaa Smart said.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta was the chief guest at the 67th Jamaica Agricultural Show at Denbigh.