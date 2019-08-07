Five arrested for stealing Sh2m goods in city estates

Police detectives have arrested five suspects in Utawala and Thome Estates in Nairobi for stealing goods worth over Sh2million from Cornstar Maize Millers in Makuyu.

Police recovered 387 bales of Cornstar Flour and other assorted items which will be used as exhibits.

Police said three other suspects connected to the robbery had earlier been arrested and charged.

The five are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

They are Duncan Kihumba (41), Stephen Ng'ang'a (39), Patrick Mwangi (38), Anthony Kimani (23) and Edward Mwangi (34).