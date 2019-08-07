SUSPECTS NABBED

Five arrested for stealing Sh2m goods in city estates

In Summary

• Police said three other suspects connected to the robbery had earlier been arrested and  charged.

• The five are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
07 August 2019 - 09:53
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: /THE STAR

Police detectives have arrested five suspects in Utawala and Thome Estates in Nairobi for stealing goods worth over Sh2million from  Cornstar Maize Millers in Makuyu.

Police recovered 387 bales of Cornstar Flour and other assorted items which will be used as exhibits.

Police said three other suspects connected to the robbery had earlier been arrested and charged.

The five are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

They are Duncan Kihumba (41), Stephen Ng'ang'a (39), Patrick Mwangi (38), Anthony Kimani (23)  and Edward Mwangi (34).

More:

Four cops arrested for robbery in Kayole

Four police officers have been arrested over claims of robbery on a businessman in Kayole, Nairobi.They were arrested by officers from the Special ...
News
7 months ago

Uthiru barber granted Sh500,000 bond over robbery charges

He allegedly robbed a woman of Sh50 and a Tecno mobile phone in Uthiru
Counties
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
07 August 2019 - 09:53

Most Popular

  1. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    20h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Mugabe in Singapore hospital 'since April'
    1d ago Africa

  4. Obama: Reject leaders whose words stoke hatred
    1d ago World

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos