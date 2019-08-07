Fact check: Did Parliament err in kicking breastfeeding MP out of the chambers?

Kenya made headlines internationally on Wednesday after proceedings at the National Assembly were brought to a stand still for 15 minutes as one of the MPs brought her baby to the floor of the House.

Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan walked into the chambers with a baby and was not ready to walk out until she was kicked out by the Sergeant-at-arms.

The presiding Speaker, Chris Omulele, ordered the Sergeant-at-arms to remove her from the chambers, terming her move unprecedented.

The House was debating the Kenya-Somalia Maritime Border Dispute Resolution before Zulekha walked in with her baby.

Majority Leader Aden Duale was forced to cut his submission, saying Zulekha was out of order.

Duale said the point of order was serious and her action was gross misconduct.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma defended her action, saying that she should not be separated from her newborn.

A section of women MPs later stormed out of the chambers in support of Zulekha and accused Parliament of being inconsiderate.

The National Gender Commission, in defence of Zulekha, condemned the incident terming it unfortunate and amounting to discrimination of a mother, child and the Kwale county electorate.