Ex-KRA boss Njiraini withdraws from race for NLC chairman job

Selection committee will present two qualified applicants for chairperson and 16 for members of the commission

In Summary

• Says he wants to pursue other interests.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
07 August 2019 - 21:01
KRA ex-Commissioner General John Njiraini
TOP JOB: KRA ex-Commissioner General John Njiraini
Image: FILE

Former KRA commissioner general, John Njiraini, has withdrawn his candidature for the National Land Commission chairman job "to pursue other interests".

In a letter dated August 6,  Njiraini thanked the selection panel for giving him the chance to present his ideas on how the institution can be transformed. 

He retired from the Kenya Revenue Authority in June. 

Others eyeing the seat include former Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi, Institution of Surveyors of Kenya former chairman Mwenda Makatimo and former legislators Humphrey Njuguna (Gatanga) and Tiyah Galgalo Ali (Isiolo Woman Representative). 

Lawyers Gerishom Otachi,  Hussein Farah, Naomi Wagereka, Paul Wambua, Patrick Adolwa, Robert Kilimo and Mwenda Kiambi have also been shortlisted. 

Former NLC chairman Mohammad Swazuri's term ended in February.

His term was tainted by graft allegations.

