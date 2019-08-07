DP Ruto to be chief guest during swearing-in of Hillary Barchok as Bomet Governor tomorrow

Deputy President William Ruto will be the chief guest during the swearing-in of Hillary Barchok as the governor of Bomet on Thursday.

The event will be held at Bomet Green Stadium.

Guests will start arriving at 8am and the swearing-in will happen at 10.20am by Justice George Dulu.

Barchok had been in charge of functions since May 29, when Laboso left on medical leave.

Laboso succumbed to cancer on July 29 and was laid to rest last Saturday at Fort Tenan, Koru, in Kisumu county.