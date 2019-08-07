Developers discharge effluent in Kisii rivers

Kisii health officials have flagged rogue developers who discharge effluent in rivers.

A task force on the extent of pollution of rivers Nyakomisaro and Nyanchwa said a lot of sewage is discharged by residents and rental units owners.

The team comprises of the National Environment Management Authority, Public Health, Water and Environment, and Lands and Administration sectors.

Some homes lack septic tanks while others have them but still empty sewage into the rivers through hidden lines mostly at night, Public Health director Richard Onkware disclosed.

This puts at risk those consuming the water downstream, Onkware said and warned that contaminated waters are a ticking bomb for diseases like cholera, typhoid, worms and skin afflictions.

Onkware promised to intensify the crackdown. Already 20 developers have been taken to court.

Other towns affected by the spillages include Ogembo which has eateries discharging effluent into River Kuja.

