CS Kobia briefs Raila on government's preparation ahead of IYD

• Kobia said IYD and National Week helps to showcase the contributions of the youth in all sectors.
Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender Margaret Kobia paid a courtesy call to ODM party leader Raila Odinga ahead of International Youths Day.
The CS briefed Raila on ministry's preparations ahead of this year's International Youth's Day.
The two also discussed about harnessing the youth potential in the country and the entire African continent.
There meeting comes amid President Uhuru Kenyatta three-day official visit to Jamaica.
The CS had earlier communicated that this year's National Week would be observed from August 6th and its commemoration coming on August 12th in Kwale county.
The global theme of IYD 2019 is Transforming Education, but the government has domesticated it to 'Boresha Elimu, Wezesha Vijana'.
She also said youths are invited to participate in activities that are being carried out across the country through their county offices.