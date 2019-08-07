Corridors of power

Staff at a parastatal in the Ministry of Health were shocked on Monday when their managing director used abusive language at them. They say that the man who is on a warpath with senior officials arrived on Monday and summoned them for a meeting. He then turned abrasive and begun calling them names. He told the petrified staff that he will deal with them, boasting that he is protected by the powers that be. The man is on the radar of anti-graft detectives over how he disposed of the parastatal's vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat. He is quoted as saying, “In most cases, the fish rots from the head but in this case, it is rotten at the stomach”.