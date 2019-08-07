Corridors of Power

•The family has denied getting involved in the contested exercise begging the question on whose interest the firebrand lawyer was serving.
Was ODM leader Raila Odinga uncomfortable with the presence of Deputy President William Ruto at the Kisumu Port? A source, who was part of the team that inspected the rehabilitation of the port, told Corridors Raila, who left Fort Ternan after the burial of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso 20 minute earlier, was not amused to see the DP accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta. Soon after the burial and Raila left, Uhuru asked Ruto to accompany him for the inspection for the port which is set to be opened soon. The event, which is said to have been characterized by tensions, ended prematurely with the three leaders heading in different directions.
A former chairman of a parastatal is yet to come to terms with the manner in which he was kicked out from his plum job. Those in the know told Corridors that the man who was running the institution with highhandedness was humiliated in a board room coup and was immediately replaced by a long-serving board member. The big man, who always enjoyed harassing staff even when he was not executive chairman, was shocked when his driver was instructed not to drop him home after the meeting. He had to grab a taxi home to reflect on his misfortune. His relationship with management was frosty because he was famous for ordering employees around. His powerful connections at Treasury must surely have let him down.
Did ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna lie to Kenyans when he said family members to Kibra MP Ken Okoth attended the lawmaker's early morning cremation at Kariokor? Well, the family has denied getting involved in the contested exercise begging the question as to whose interest the firebrand lawyer was talking. Two MPs were over the weekend overheard wondering whether it has become part of the mandate of the secretary-general to oversee cremation of members.
Thirdway Alliance party was perhaps never interested in conducting public participation before publishing the Punguza Mizigo Bill. The decision to go that way has now come to haunt the party as everyone who is opposed to the Bill cites public participation as one of the reasons. One wonders why the process by which an organization consults interested or affected parties before making a decision was ignored. The handshake team-officially known as the Building Bridges Initiative is meanwhile pegging its success on the impression that it is consulting widely. A top official of the team told Corridors they also requested Thirdway Alliance to make a presentation on how to end hostilities and improve governance structures but they, of course, declined. They are now even letting participants of their meetings know that Thirdway Alliance was not interested in consulting or sharing their proposals.