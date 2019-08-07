Corridors of Power

Thirdway Alliance party was perhaps never interested in conducting public participation before publishing the Punguza Mizigo Bill. The decision to go that way has now come to haunt the party as everyone who is opposed to the Bill cites public participation as one of the reasons. One wonders why the process by which an organization consults interested or affected parties before making a decision was ignored. The handshake team-officially known as the Building Bridges Initiative is meanwhile pegging its success on the impression that it is consulting widely. A top official of the team told Corridors they also requested Thirdway Alliance to make a presentation on how to end hostilities and improve governance structures but they, of course, declined. They are now even letting participants of their meetings know that Thirdway Alliance was not interested in consulting or sharing their proposals.