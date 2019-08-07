Cop arrested for attempted murder of colleague in Nairobi

A police officer has been arrested for attempted murder in Starehe sub county, Nairobi.

Constable Abel Musati of service number 247410, based at Kamkunji police station was nabbed for allegedly shooting at a colleague in Pangani area on Tuesday. His target, however, missed the bullet.

The incident was confirmed Nairobi Regional Police Commander Phillip Ndolo who termed it unacceptable.

Ndolo said the suspect using a AK47 rifle allegedly shot at Police Constable Hillary Korir of service number 89030 along General Warunge Road.

The incident was reported at Pangani Police Station at 1930 hours.

The arrest of the police officer occurred on August 6, 2019, at about 1700 hours along General Waruinge Road.

PC Hillary Korir No. 89030 while performing traffic duties along the said road near Starehe Boys Center, detected a traffic violation and arrested the driver of a motor vehicle Reg. No KAU 282M Toyota Hiace, white in colour for driving without a TLB license.

The officer got into the vehicle and ordered the vehicle to be driven to Pangani police station for further action.

"However, along the way, the driver called someone on phone whom he claimed to be the owner of the said motor vehicle and then PC Abel Musati No. 247410 of Kamkunji police station came and intercepted them at Kariakor rounder about while in police uniform and armed with an AK 47 assault rifle claiming to be the owner of the vehicle,” Ndolo said.

The commander said the suspect ordered the traffic officer to alight saying that his vehicle will not be detained.

"Korir requested that the matter be sorted out at the police station but Musati forcefully pulled the traffic officer out of the vehicle and ordered the driver to drive off. He then aggressively followed Korir and fired one round of 7.62mm special ammunition at him but the bullet missed the officer," Ndolo said.

The scene was visited by Stapol Pangani and DCI Starehe team.

One spent cartridge was recovered and the suspect later arrested and disarmed of his AK 47/NO. KP 764868 loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition and placed in custody for offences of attempted murder, aiding a prisoner to escape, and permitting a motor vehicle to be driven without TLB license.

Detectives are pursuing the said motor vehicle.