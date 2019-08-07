Appoint Karua to Cabinet as promised, JP official tells Uhuru

Kirinyaga Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kangara has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua for a Cabinet position.

This is after the Supreme Court ruled that Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was validly elected.

Speaking to the press at Sagana town on Tuesday, Kangara urged Karua to accept the verdict and join hands with the governor.

"it is high time for leaders from Kirinyaga to come together and resolve their differences so that development is achieved."

The Jubilee party official called on President Kenyatta to honour his promise and give Karua a Cabinet job even though she had challenged Waiguru's win in court.

During the 2017 General Election, Uhuru paraded Waiguru and Karua and said whoever will not sail through as governor will be given a job in government. He spoke at Kutus town then.

Kangara, however, urged Karua to accept the verdict of the highest court and wait to have another date with voters when the time comes.

"We appreciate Uhuru for giving us three principal secretaries positions but let him now give us a CS," the chairman said.

Kangara said the Narc leader could have borrowed a leaf from former Meru Governor Peter Munya who did not contest the election of Kiraitu Murungi. Munya was later handed the Cabinet position for Trade.

Kangara, at the same time, called on the county speaker David Githanda to recall his resignation faulting some politicians for the divisions which he termed as malicious.

In a fiery statement to MCAs, the Jubilee chairman said the party will crack the whip on errant MCAs who are out to frustrate the running of the county.

He said the recognition of the speaker was due to politics and underhandedness of some ward reps.

Githanda resigned last week citing personal reasons but multiple interviews by the Star has established he called it a day after pressure from a section of MCAs.

All committees of the county assembly were last Thursday dissolved signalling tough times ahead for the county.

Edited by R.Wamochie