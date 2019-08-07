Almost every Kenyan is a thief, says Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary has said almost everyone is a thief of public money resulting in rampant joblessness and poverty.

“Almost everyone in this country is a thief. Lack of accountability in the use of available resources is causing joblessness . I’m trying to seal the leakage in the Ministry of Education at all costs, even if that will cost my life," he said.

He said corruption and lack of responsibility by the leaders is increasing joblessness.

Magoha spoke yesterday during the launch of the National Youth Week at the University of Embu. He was accompanied by Youth CS Margaret Kobia.

The CS said graft and embezzlement of public property is widespread. Magoha said this has denied youths prospect that would empower them and enable them lead respectable lives.

Magoha said dishonesty is rampant at all stages of government including in the Education ministry where theft of public funds is over 30 per cent.

Magoha is anxious that the money set aside to improve schools that are in a deplorable state end up in the pockets of crooked officials.

He said if theft of public funds is stopped, the money Kenya has is enough to provide for the needs of all people.