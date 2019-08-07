Close

JOBLESSNESS, POVERTY

Almost every Kenyan is a thief, claims CS Magoha

Says he will stop at nothing to seal graft loopholes in the Education ministry

In Summary

• Education cabinet secretary has lamented that almost everyone is a thief of public money thus causing joblessness and poverty among others.

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
News
07 August 2019 - 07:00
Youth CS Margaret Kobia), Education CS George Magoha and Embu Governor Martin Wambora at University of Embu.
Youth CS Margaret Kobia), Education CS George Magoha and Embu Governor Martin Wambora at University of Embu.
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI

Education Cabinet Secretary has said almost everyone is a thief of public money resulting in rampant joblessness and poverty.

“Almost everyone in this country is a thief. Lack of accountability in the use of available resources is causing joblessness . I’m trying to seal the leakage in the Ministry of Education at all costs, even if that will cost my life," he said.

He said corruption and lack of responsibility by the leaders is increasing joblessness.

Magoha spoke yesterday during the launch of the National Youth Week at the University of Embu. He was accompanied by Youth CS Margaret Kobia.  

The CS said graft and embezzlement of public property is widespread. Magoha said this has denied youths prospect that would empower them and enable them lead respectable lives.

Magoha  said dishonesty is rampant at all stages of government including in the Education ministry where theft of public funds is over 30 per cent.

Magoha is anxious that the money set aside to improve schools that are in a deplorable state end up in the pockets of crooked officials. 

He said if theft of public funds is stopped, the money Kenya has is enough to  provide for the needs of all people.

 

MORE:

Magoha, vice chancellors differ over merger plan

Magoha insists merger is the way to go in the reform VCs want more lecturers hired.
News
1 week ago

Attacks won't stop curriculum rollout – Magoha

Magoha says reads malice in the Kenya National Union of Teachers' opposition
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
News
07 August 2019 - 07:00

Most Popular

  1. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    17h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Ugandan musician dies after abduction and torture
    23h ago Africa

  4. Mugabe in Singapore hospital 'since April'
    21h ago Africa

  5. Obama: Reject leaders whose words stoke hatred
    22h ago World

Latest Videos