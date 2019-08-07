430 Maji ya Chumvi titles will be issued fairly — MP

Genuine landowners at the controversial 60,000-hectare Maji ya Chumvi land in Kinango constituency will get their title deeds, MP Benjamin Tayari has said.

Tayari on Monday said the issuance of 430 title deeds by the government must be done above board.

"I won’t allow injustice to prevail in the allocation of land and the issuance of title deeds," he said.

The MP spoke during a ceremony to hand over four renovated classrooms at Mwache Primary School in Kinango, Kwale county.

The classrooms were renovated through the National Government Constituency Development Fund.

Maji ya Chumvi residents are divided with a section opposing the planned issuance of the titles claiming the allocation was done irregularly while another section supports the government.

Tayari stopped the issuance of the titles through Parliament when he called for a review of the adjudication process.

On Monday, he said there will be no shortcut in the issuance of 430 titles which Coast regional coordinator John Elungata said have no dispute.

Elungata two weeks ago said only 70 of the 500 titles that were set to be issued had disputes.

Tayari on Monday said he will not allow any monkey business with people’s lands.

He said private developers who are not residents have been allocated more than 300 hectares raising questions over the whole process.

“It is shameful that a group of people appointed to oversee the adjudication process on behalf of the residents went behind their backs and reduced them to squatters,” the lawmaker said.

Unscrupulous businessmen eyeing the prime land have been using different tactics to soil his name, Tayari said.

He assured his constituents he will ensure justice, fairness and transparency will take place during the subdivision of land. "My concern was to ensure the adjudication of the land in 2014 was meant to benefit the local community but it ended up benefiting people from outside."

He accused the local adjudication committee of allocating themselves huge chunks of land at the expense of other locals.

“I blame elected leaders for these perennial land problems at the Coast. Land disputes in this region are created by politicians who usually take advantage of the poor and sometimes illiterate electorate,” he said.

Edited by R.Wamochie