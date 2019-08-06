Woman arraigned for undressing at airport to access lover

A Kibera court adjourned briefly after a woman accused of breach of peace started crying.

Dorcus Nduku was charged with invading the Kenya Aeronalogical College at Wilson Airport on July 3 and causing disturbance by shouting as she stripped.

A police report said that Nduku forcibly tried to enter the institution to check on an alleged lover.

The police said they received a call from the director – the complainant – asking that the accused be made to leave the compound by all means.

Documents say that as police and security guards tried to get Nduku off the property, she took off her clothes, remaining only in her underwear. She also started shouting, the court heard on Monday.

Nduku claimed that her lover, the director and the owner of the college–Samson Aketch–had sent her love texts and invited her to pay him a visit at the institution.

“I have messages on my phone showing how he seduced me and invited me to visit him at the college, then when I reached there, security guards and the police denied me access. I was sent away under his instructions,” she told Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto.

Nduku said Aketch has, for more than 13 years, made her believe she was his wife. “Since July we disagreed and he became a different man,” she added.

Nduku told the magistrate to have mercy on her because she is a single mother and a maize hawker in the CBD.

“I have left my young kids in the house. As I stand here, I only have Sh3,000 on my M-Pesa," she said, requesting for lenient bond terms.

Kuto told the woman that shouting and crying in court was not the way to seek justice.

“If everyone decides to cry in this court there will be no session. Sit down and relax then address us,” Kuto advised, giving her 30 minutes to collect herself.

He released her on Sh20,000 bond or Sh5,000 bail with the surety of the same amount and a credible contact person.

He ordered the matter to be mentioned on August 21 for her to be given witness statements. The matter will be heard on October 29.

