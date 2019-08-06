Two women deny drugging trader in hotel

Two women who allegedly drugged a businessman in a hotel room to steal from him have been charged with the offence.

Everline Anyango and Nancy Achieng were accused that on August 3 at Satringarn Comfort Lodge in Buruburu they spiked Kelvin Akonde's drink with intention to steal from him.

Police say Akonde had gone to the joint to enjoy himself when he was joined by Anyango. They had a few drinks and started dancing.

Akonde told police after a while Anyango called her friend Achieng who joined them. She asked Akonde to to buy her friend drinks but he refused.

The two women went to the washroom and planned how to drug the complainant and steal from him.

When they returned, Anyango allegedly asked Akonde to get a room for the three.

Akonde paid for a room and left with the two women.

The club manager who saw them enter the room together became suspicious. In the company of a security man he went to the room and overheard the women demanding the man's M-Pesa pin.

When the manager entered the room, he found Akonde dizzy as the women tried forcing him to give the pin.

Upon searching the room, alcohol and a sachet of zhenol drug were found.

Police arrested the two while Akonde was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment.

The two denied the charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga and were released on a bond of Sh200,000 with no option of a cash bail. The case will be heard on November 15.