DISRUPTION OF TRAFFIC

Thika Superhighway lanes to be closed from tomorrow

In Summary

by SHEILA NJAMBI
06 August 2019 - 08:17
A section of Thika Superhighway.
 The innermost lanes for both inbound and outbound traffic of the Thika Superhighway at Ruaraka will be closed for a month.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority in a statement said the lanes will be closed from August 7 to September 7.

The closure is to due to ongoing construction work of a central pier to link it with Outer Ring Road.

Motorists have been advised to follow all traffic signs erected on approaching sections appropriately.

“The public should bear with us as we work to improve safety and smooth traffic flow,” KURA said.

KURA has also given road users a Traffic Management Plan to help them access the roads conveniently.

