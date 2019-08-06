Supermarket bosses charged over excess chemicals

Top Nairobi supermarket officials were charged with using excess preservatives on meat.

They appeared before the City court chief magistrate Roselyne Ongayo and denied the charges on Friday.

The officials were from Tusker Mattress Eastlands, Tusker Mattress Kenyatta Avenue, Naivas Supermarket Buruburu and Naivas Supermarket. They were all released on a bond of Sh300,000 each and surety of the same amount.

Muthaiga Fine Meat officials were given a bond of Sh200,000.

Magistrate Ogayo said the cases will be heard on August 19 and 30.

Prosecutors said the six outlets contravening the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act.

They will have to explain why they have been using preservatives beyond the stipulated 500mg per kilo.

Some of the offenses include processing, treating, labeling, packaging, selling or advertising food in a manner that is false.

They also faced charges of endangering human life as well as engaging in businesses not captured in their licenses.

The supermarkets were given 14 days by the Nairobi county government to reapply for meat inspection.

The meat sections of the retail outlets were shut down by county health officials in the ongoing crackdown on all food eateries.