Step aside once charged, Kalonzo tells governors

Political parties are exerting pressure on governors facing graft charges to step aside.

Wiper Democratic Movement on Monday joined Jubilee Party in calling on governors charged with corruption to stay away from their offices until their cases are completed.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said governors and other state officers should support the integrity and impartiality of the judicial process.

“Why do you want to stay in your office when everybody knows you have been named, you have been shamed? Clear yourself first before you set foot in your office,” Kalonzo said.

He spoke at Wiper headquarters in Nairobi when unveiling the Young Wiper Democrats, a lobby group.

The High Court has ruled that governors charged with corruption and abuse of office should not enter their office pending trial.

It has emerged that the Director of Public Prosecutions is plotting to enforce the High Court ruling and ensure all governors with graft and abuse of office cases do not set foot in their offices.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal- both facing graft charges - have been barred from their offices.

Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong has a corruption case but has not been barred from office.

Several other governors are under investigation among them Okoth Obado (Migori), Ali Korane (Garissa), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit) and Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a).

Following the ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi on July 24, the Council of Governors asked its legal team to file a petition seeking its interpretation.

On Monday, Kalonzo said he was sure governors would appeal the ruling by Justice Ngugi but said the move would be in bad taste.

“If they go to appeal, and I am now talking to you as a lawyer, it will not be a good thing. There is such a thing as public interest. How do you expect a governor who is charged to go an sit in his office?” he said.

Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju termed the ruling progressive, saying the party supports the decision by Ngugi.

“There is a breath of fresh air in the country as governors are being arrested and charged. It is very interesting since anybody who is tempted to think corruptly at any level they know they will be exposed,” Kalonzo said.

He applauded Ngugi for making a “landmark” ruling and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for declaring that he would step aside if charged in court.