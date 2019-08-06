State will end corruption, Yatani tells World Bank

Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani on Tuesday told the World Bank the government is committed to fighting corruption as well as ensuring budget efficiency.

Yatani met World Bank country director Felipe Jaramillo who paid him CS a courtesy call.

The CS said the bank's continued support to country's development agenda is not in vain.

He said the National Treasury is keen on reducing recurrent expenditure and fighting corruption as spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We are aggressively addressing issues of corruption and the government led by His Excellency the President is engaging in a rapid results initiative which is covering all government departments. We are also in the process of realigning our budget, keen on reducing recurrent expenditure," he said.

He said the Big Four agenda is being prioritised and projects will be delivered within set timelines.

Jaramillo said the World Bank is interested to help Kenya attain her development goals especially in the areas of fiscal transparency and debt management.

Other areas it is interested in monitoring include the anti-corruption campaign and capping the interest rate.

He said that World Bank has a very strong presence in Kenya and will continue working with the government.