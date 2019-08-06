Revive flower sector to curb job loss, Sonko tells state

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has called for a meeting between the government and flower farmers to address rising job losses.

The governor said hundreds of flower farm workers in Naivasha had been sent home in the last couple of years due to various challenges facing the sector.

Sonko revisited the closure of the once flourishing Karuturi Flower Farm saying more than 4,000 residents lost their jobs critically affecting the lakeside town's economy.

Speaking on Sunday when he led members of Team Wanjiku on a public rally in the town, Sonko called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to revive the factories as one way of uplifting the standards of the area.

He termed the construction of the dry port and industrial park in Naivasha a game-changer, noting that the projects will be of benefit to residents.

Sonko said the numerous job opportunities from the two projects should be given to youths who have been jobless ever since the flower farm was closed down.

“There are so many jobless youths in Naivasha and we should give them the opportunity to serve in the projects being implemented other than looking for manpower elsewhere.”

He called on politicians to stop early campaigns and instead focus on delivering the promises they made to the electorate.

On Universal Health Coverage, the Nairobi governor said they were determined to equip each public hospital with cancer screening equipment in efforts to curb the killer disease.

“We know many Kenyans are dying of cancer every day and we will work together to ensure we deliver on the health promise to our people,” he said.

Naivasha Jubilee Party chairman James Karimi said sacking of workers in flower farms had affected the region and called for action from the government.

“Apart from Karuturi staff, tens of workers are being laid off every month and we need an urgent meeting to address the issue,” he said.

Karimi said they were committed to ensuring that the President’s agenda was realised and called on politicians to concentrate on service to the people.

