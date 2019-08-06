Raila wants more women supported for leadership

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has asked leaders to support affirmative action to elevate more women into leadership roles.

Raila said women are a disadvantaged lot who need to be supported and encouraged to vie for political positions in Kenya.

“We need to continue empowering women. They should be given more roles to play in the country,” he said.

A Bill on the two-thirds gender rule enshrined in the Constitution has failed four times in the National Assembly as it could not gather a quorum of 233 of 349 MPs.

Raila said women have difficulty in ascending into power as they are married in foreign lands and have to compete with others who are born and bred in the area in elections.

He spoke at Koru, Kisumu during the burial of former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

“Most women face many challenges while competing against men because of many historical injustices. Let us support them as leaders. They are key in building the nation,” he said.

Raila said that affirmative action would offer a platform for women to join many political seats to train and learn politics.

He urged elected leaders and Kenyans to remain committed and focused for the realisation of sustainable development in the country.

The former Prime Minister said affirmative action will bridge the gender disparity between women and men in both appointive and elective seats.

The Constitution provides that not more than two-thirds of the members of elective public bodies, among them parliament, shall be of the same gender.

Further, Raila asked the incoming Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok to pick a woman as his deputy.

He, however, hinted that the issue of the deputy governor had already been settled.

"If the governor is now a man, it is automatic that the deputy will be a woman," Raila said to the delight of women leaders present.

Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) said that the Laboso should be honoured by appointing a woman deputy governor in Bomet

Waiguru said that there were many women who are capable of the leadership positions hence the need for Barchok to pick one as his deputy.

“I know there are some balancing acts and political interests but we humbly request that you choose a woman as your deputy,” she said.

Ngilu urged women to unite arguing that they will never be given leadership as demanded on the two-thirds gender rule on a silver platter.

“It is our duty as women leaders to bring different leadership just like Governor Joyce Laboso did,” Ngilu said.

Barchok in his speech evaded the talk only saying he will strive to deliver on the wishes of his former boss.

He also said he will engage with Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o to have a project done in honour of Laboso at the Koru village.