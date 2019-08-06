Raila hosts LAPSSET team to review progress

AU High Representative on Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga on Tuesday received a delegation comprising the chairman, board members, director general and management of LAPSSET Corridor Development who paid a courtesy call at his offices at Capitol Hill offices.

The LAPSSET team briefed him on the progress made in implementing LAPSSET Corridor Projects in Partner States (Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan),

They also discussed the AU Policy direction on implementing Regional Integration Infrastructure Projects.

In addition, the meeting discussed ways of strengthening support for LAPSSET Projects from AU and other international development institutions.

Raila praised the work done so far in LAPSSET and emphasized his keenness to see the project mainstreamed within the wider continental infrastructure agenda.

He also highlighted the significance of the rail corridor that is designed to run from Lamu to West Africa to the opening up and connecting the continent for trade, saying its completion will make it easier for Africa to trade with Europe and Asia.

In line with recommendations of NEPAD, Raila promised to convene a meeting of infrastructure minsters LAPSSET states to jointly review progress.