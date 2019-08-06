Plans for Jamaica-Kenya direct flights after Uhuru's Kingston visit

The two also signed four agreements among them MoUs on technical cooperation in tourism and in the fields of sports.

They also signed an MoU on a framework of cooperation between the two governments and an MoU on political consultations.

“We need to deepen our trade because by so doing we also take our people-to-people relations to the next level. Kenya is today one of the largest and one of the most diversified economies on the African continent,” Uhuru said.

The two leaders also discussed ways of strengthening cooperation between Kenya and Jamaica in the blue economy which they said holds tremendous potential for wealth and job creation.

They also said both countries will cooperate in sports development especially in athletics, a sport in which the two counties are global icons with Kenya leading in medium and long distances while Jamaica being a perennial global record-setter in short distance running.

Holness said Kenya and Jamaica have had strong ties from the days of Marcus Garvey whose teachings of African unity had a strong impact on Kenya’s push for independence from the British rule in the 1960's.

Uhuru is the chief guest at the 57th Jamaica Independence Day which will be held on Tuesday.