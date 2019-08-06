Close

KINGSTON-NAIROBI TIES

[PHOTOS] Uhuru pays tribute at Marcus Garvey shrine during Jamaica trip

In Summary

• Garvey's teachings of African unity had a strong impact on Kenya’s push for independence.

by STAR REPORTER
News
06 August 2019 - 21:08
President Uhuru Kenyatta pays a floral tribute at the shrine of Jamaican National Hero The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta pays a floral tribute at the shrine of Jamaican National Hero The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday paid a floral tribute at the shrine of Jamaican National Hero The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey during his trip.

Garvey's teachings of African unity had a strong impact on Kenya’s push for independence from the British rule in the 1960s.

Uhuru, who is on a three-day official visit to the Carribean country, has encouraged more trade and deepening commercial ties between the two nations.

Uhuru and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness have explored existing opportunities for cooperation in air transport.

The two also signed four agreements among them MoUs on technical cooperation in tourism and in the fields of sports.

They also signed an MoU on a framework of cooperation between the two governments and an MoU on political consultations.

Uhuru was the chief guest at the 57th Jamaica Independence Day on Tuesday.

More:

Uhuru jets out for three-day visit to Jamaica

Kenya is seeking to export coffee and tea to the Caribbean country.
News
1 day ago

Uhuru to tour Bob Marley museum in Jamaica visit next week

The Kenyan president is a guest at Jamaica's 57th independence anniversary.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
News
06 August 2019 - 21:08

Most Popular

  1. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    8h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Ugandan musician dies after abduction and torture
    14h ago Africa

  4. Mugabe in Singapore hospital 'since April'
    12h ago Africa

  5. Obama: Reject leaders whose words stoke hatred
    12h ago World

Latest Videos