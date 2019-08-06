[PHOTOS] Uhuru pays tribute at Marcus Garvey shrine during Jamaica trip

• Garvey's teachings of African unity had a strong impact on Kenya’s push for independence.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday paid a floral tribute at the shrine of Jamaican National Hero The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey during his trip.
Uhuru, who is on a three-day official visit to the Carribean country, has encouraged more trade and deepening commercial ties between the two nations.
Uhuru and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness have explored existing opportunities for cooperation in air transport.
The two also signed four agreements among them MoUs on technical cooperation in tourism and in the fields of sports.
They also signed an MoU on a framework of cooperation between the two governments and an MoU on political consultations.
Uhuru was the chief guest at the 57th Jamaica Independence Day on Tuesday.