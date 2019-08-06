NYS graduates 'hot cake' in job market, says Kobia

Public Service CS Margaret Kobia has encouraged the new 12,194 National Youth Service recruits to take their training seriously.

Kobia urged the youths to embrace the training to successfully graduate, noting that the demand for NYS graduates is overwhelming in the job market.

“What matters is not where you come from but how you can make good use of the opportunity to transform your lives and be useful to the nation in future alongside earning decent livelihoods after the training,” she said.

The CS spoke at the NYS Gilgil Training School on Monday in the company of the organisation's director-general Matilda Sakwa.

She said her ministry is committed to empowering the youth to acquire life skills to earn livelihoods.

Kobia said she was taking stock of how the recruits' training was progressing.

Out of the 10,000 recruits, 8,472 were admitted to the Gilgil campus, while 3,722 are in Naivasha.

The Gilgil camp has 6,208 men and 2,264 women. Sixteen are living with disabilities.

Apart from empowering the youth, Kobia said NYS also contributes to national unity and cohesion since all tribes are incorporated in all its branches.

She lauded the staff for "their exemplary work of instilling discipline and patriotism into the recruits through extensive training".

“This training helps you develop skills to be able to become both an employer and get employed. Take your training seriously, know what you want in life.”

The CS said NYS produces a disciplined human resource to serve in various capacities.

Edited by R.Wamochie