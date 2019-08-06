Close

Muliro first anniversary set for Kakamega

He was an opposition hero who fought for multi-party democracy in the 1990s, event to be annual

• His family has organised a three-day event that will begin at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. 

• Muliro collapsed and died upon arrival at Nairobi after attending a fundraising mission for the newly formed Ford party in 1992.  

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
News
06 August 2019 - 00:00
A file photo of students walking to the Masinde Muliro University library.
The family of the late opposition doyen Masinde Muliro will commemorate his achievements this month for the first time since his death 27 years ago.

The three-day event will begin at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega town. 

Acting VC Asenath Sigot said the institution will stage a two-day exhibition on August 12 and 13. “We are excited about the occasion in honour of the late Muliro. Besides, the celebrations, we have established a research committee that will document his life achievements.”

Sigot said there will also be a public lecture on the life and achievements of Muliro for political leaders and residents from Western Kenya.

The ceremony will be finalised with a mass at his Sibanga village, Chereng’any in Trans Nzoia county on August 14. 

Muliro was at the forefront in the fight for multi-party democracy in the early 1990s. 

He teamed up with colleagues Kenneth Njindo Matiba, Charles Rubia, Martin Shikuku, Philip Gachoka and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga among others.

Masinde left for London for a fundraising mission for the newly formed Ford party but collapsed and died on arrival at the airport in Nairobi on August 14, 1992. 

When Ford party was formed in 1991, Masinde became the vice-chairman.

However, disagreements cropped up with Oginga and Matiba each eyeing the presidency. The party split into two.

Muliro was Kitale East  MP until 1988 when the constituency was split to form Chereng’any. He lost to John Rotich.

Kakamega county government is in the process of erecting his statue at the famous Masinde Muliro gardens.

Organising committee chairman Ronald Jumbe said Muliro was a forgotten hero despite his exemplary contributions in the fight for multi-party democracy. 

“This will be an annual event starting this year,” Jumbe said.

Masinde's son Mwambu Muliro said his father was a true nationalist whose spirit is still alive. He said though it has taken 27 years to hold an anniversary in his honour, it was the right time.

“We have always walked in the footpaths of my father. Even the opportunities that come to our family were as a result of his good deeds when he was still alive,” Mwambu said.

