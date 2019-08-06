Man in court for pushing another against wall

Close

He allegedly pushed the complainant and used threatening words 'I will kill you'

• He is charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace

• He is accused of yelling 'I don’t fear you, I will kill you' towards the complainant

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
06 August 2019 - 00:00
Pushing a man against the wall and using abusive words towards him has landed a man in court.

Samuel Muli Mutuku was on Monday charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary.

Mutuku is accused of yelling, “I don’t fear you, ntakuua (I will kill you),” towards Edwin Gichangi. 

 

It is alleged that on July 31 at Kenya Cultural Centre along Harry Thuku Road in Nairobi, Mutuku created a disturbance by pushing Gichangi against the wall. 

In addition, he used threatening words “useless man”, “I don’t fear you”, “Utakipata (You will get it)”, “(I will kill you)” against the complainant.

Appearing before chief magistrate Francis Andayi, the accused pleaded not guilty.

He was released on a Sh5,000 bail and Sh10,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on September 18.

