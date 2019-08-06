Kakamega man found murdered in his eatery

Police have launched investigations into the killing of a trader in Kakamega town on Sunday night.

The body of Wilson Wesonga, 51, was found in an eatery he runs in the town.

“He was hit with a blunt object on the forehead and presumably died instantly. The motive remains unclear since the attackers did not steal anything from him,” Lurambi subcounty police commander David Kabena said.

The police boss said no arrests had been made. The body was taken to Kakamega County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Wesonga’s body was discovered by mitumba traders who often keep their luggage in the eatery. They had gone to collect their wares yesterday morning when they stumbled on the body.

Kabena said police were trying to establish how watchmen guarding adjacent kiosks failed to notice the attack.

He said most watchmen in the town are unable to fight attackers because they are too old.

“You will be surprised that some people employ watchmen as old as 70 years and one wonders what they can do to protect property,” Kabena said.

On Monday, the police boss hinted at an imminent reshuffle of officers across Lurambi to enhance security.

Kabena held a meeting with traders and urged them to volunteer information to assist in the war on crime.

Wesonga’s father Andrew Oundo said he spoke to his son on Sunday and that he was in a jovial mood.

“I don’t understand what is happening. We want police to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure justice is done,” Oundo said.

Meanwhile, a watchman at a petrol station in Khayega was on Monday nursing serious injuries after he was attacked by thugs the previous night.

The attackers stole Sh140,000 before fleeing.

Edited by Peter Obuya.