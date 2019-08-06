Close

Job seekers warned of Busia con men

Board 'has reported to DCI for investigations, culpable members to carry their own cross'

• Board chair says she has received several complaints, warns job seekers not to fall for traps. 

• Ongoing recruitment for Lands and Urban Development, interviews started last week on Thursday. 

Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi, County Public Board chair Assumpta Obore and KNUN Busia branch chair Isaiah Omondi signing the return to work formula on Friday evening. /JANE CHEROTICH
The Busia County Public Service Board has issued an alert over 'fake staff' conning job seekers during the ongoing recruitment for Lands and Urban Development department. 

Board chairperson Assumpta Obore on Monday told shortlisted candidates for Office Administrative Assistant and Administration Officers at Busia Agricultural Training Centre that she had received complaints from those who have been conned of up to Sh20,000. 

“I have reported the matter to the DCI and we have surrendered our telephone numbers to the DCIO to be investigated. If any board member or staff is found culpable, they will carry their own cross," she said.

The interviews started last Thursday. “I know after these interviews, the same people claiming to be working with the board will call you asking for money. Please don’t fall into that trap or stress yourself up.”

Board member Patrick Afande said the board gives people a fair opportunity and the most deserving get the jobs.

Vice-chairman Lawrence Akijakin said that the board will in future require applicants to bring Credit Reference Bureau clearance certificates.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

