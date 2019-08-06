Close

FRAUD

Hearing of Sh56 million gold case in November

Two businessmen have denied charges of theft of 200kg of gold

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
06 August 2019 - 00:00
Gold bars
GOLD SCAM: Gold bars
Image: COURTESY

The hearing of a case in which two businessmen are charged with defrauding a trader of Sh56 million gold will kick off on November 7.

Gideon Zeddie Otieno and Congolese Ishikunga Andre Kongolo AKA Joseph have denied that on December 21 last year at JKIA Swiss port office in Nairobi, they jointly stole gold belonging to Ibragim Kostostoeb Kostoev.

On February 25, Otieno and Kongolo were charged with stealing 200kg of gold worth Sh56 million. 

According to the police, Kostoev had travelled to Uganda in December and met a Congolese named Rajabu Pulush in Kampala who said he could sell him 50kg of gold at Sh2.8 million. 

Soon after depositing part of the payment, the story changed and he was required to make an additional payment. 

A row ensued and the buyer was later informed that the gold had been taken back by the Ugandans.

Trial magistrate Francis Andayi fixed the hearing date after parties confirmed that they are ready to proceed with the case. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

