Handshake praised for ending division

Six political leaders have hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for the handshake, saying it has brought peace and unity.

The leaders from different political affiliations said the handshake has brought development to regions which were neglected in the past since they were perceived to be opposition strongholds.

The leaders said due to the truce, every Kenyan can move freely in any part of the country without being judged according to his or her political affiliation or tribe.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, MP Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe),Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul) and Beatrice Elachi (Nairobi Assembly Speaker) spoke at Nyalieng'a Catholic church in Rangwe on Sunday during a funds drive.

"When I used to serve in the Senate, Kajwang and other leaders used to invite me to visit Nyanza region, but I used to ask myself what will my boss President Kenyatta and other leaders affiliated to him say?" Lesuuda said.

"Nowadays we can freely visit any region across the country without any fear of attack or discrimination and this is only happening because of the handshake."

The lawmaker added, "I want to tell President Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister Odinga that you might not know what you have done to us as a country, you have opened doors to go anywhere regardless of our political party's affiliations to help each other in development and to unite our people."

Kajwang said the handshake is bound by gentlemen's agreement which is kept in the hearts of great leaders, urging Kenyans to solemnise it.

"Handshake was not the end, it was a beginning of a process and must be fully supported," he said.

He said the deal has brought benefits to the country, "especially Nyanza, following various development projects that have been initiated in many parts of the lakeside region".

Wanga told Kenyans to fully support Uhuru and Raila in the initiative saying it's the only way peace, equity and unity can be achieved among Kenyans.

She cited development projects initiated across the Nyanza region, including the rehabilitation of Kisumu, Homa Bay, Mbita and Kisumu ports which will create job opportunities for the youths.

Elachi said, "For the enrichment of our country, we want to urge the people of Nyanza to focus on development which is what the two leaders believe in."

She added, "We must stay united to have one Kenya for everyone to be able to go anywhere in the country and courageously stand as a Kenyan."

Gogo and Obara promised to rally behind the initiative to ensure Kenyans remain united in the future.

