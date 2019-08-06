Close

FALSE PRETENSE

Cop arrested for impersonation, demanding Sh200,000 bribe

by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
06 August 2019 - 12:35
A police officer arrested over false pretense.
A police officer arrested over false pretense.
Image: THE STAR

 A Police Constable based at the Central Police station was on Monday arrested for impersonating a DCI detective and demanding a bribe.

Samuel Mutachi was nabbed after he demanded a bribe of Sh200, 000 from an advocate. 

By the time of his arrest, he had already received Sh35, 000.

Mutachi purported to be a detective investigating a case of forgery and making of a false document.

 
 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations urged members of the public to always insist on documentation from an officer.

“Whenever anyone claims to be a detective ask to be shown the Certificate Of Appointment (CoA),” the DCI tweeted.

"If you  are still in doubt of the officer ask for the telephone number of the immediate boss to call and confirm identity."

Cop arrested smuggling foreigners into Nairobi

Officer based in Northeastern arrested alongside five Somalis in a Friday night operation.
Counties
2 weeks ago

AP officer arrested for posing as Nacada official

Impostor and his accomplice reported to have been extorting money from the public.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
06 August 2019 - 12:35

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Top Tanzania reporter charged with money laundering
    22h ago Africa

  3. All you need to know about the forthcoming census
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    4d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos