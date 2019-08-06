Cop arrested for impersonation, demanding Sh200,000 bribe

A Police Constable based at the Central Police station was on Monday arrested for impersonating a DCI detective and demanding a bribe.
Samuel Mutachi was nabbed after he demanded a bribe of Sh200, 000 from an advocate.
By the time of his arrest, he had already received Sh35, 000.
Mutachi purported to be a detective investigating a case of forgery and making of a false document.
Police Constable Samuel MUTACHI, @PoliceKE based in Central P/Station was yesterday arrested for demanding for a bribe of Ksh.200K & receiving Ksh.35K from an ADVOCATE, after introducing himself as @DCI_Kenya Detective investigating a case of Forgery & making of a False Document. pic.twitter.com/etMpzwBnps— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 6, 2019
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations urged members of the public to always insist on documentation from an officer.
“Whenever anyone claims to be a detective ask to be shown the Certificate Of Appointment (CoA),” the DCI tweeted.
"If you are still in doubt of the officer ask for the telephone number of the immediate boss to call and confirm identity."