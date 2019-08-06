Children heading households in Kakamega, Kitui – UN report

Kitui and Kakamega counties have the highest number of households headed by children, according to a report by the UN and governors to be launched today.

The report titled 'Ten counties specific data sheet' says children are left alone after their parents' death or divorce, while some have been abandoned.

“Bomet and Turkana recorded the least number of child-headed households. Counties should formulate policies to enable women and children to access basic necessities and rights,” the report exclusively obtained from the UN says.

“Pneumonia, cancer and malaria remain the leading causes of death. Other leading causes include TB, HIV/Aids and anaemia.”

The study was carried out in the last two years. Data was collected from Baringo, Bomet, Kakamega, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Kitui, Marsabit, Meru and Turkana.

The report illustrates the state of women and men based on key thematic areas with gender implications in the country.

"Females live longer than males in all counties with the exception of Marsabit county. Kitui has the highest life expectancy for both sexes in all the 10 counties while Turkana county recorded the least," it says.

Kakamega remains the most populated followed by Meru and Kilifi. Marsabit and Kirinyanga are the least populated.

Turkana, Kilifi and Marsabit have the highest number of children per woman with seven and five, respectively, while Kirinyaga has the least number of children per woman.

“Although there is no huge disparity between females and males across the counties, more females were projected in Kitui, Kakamega, Kilifi and Kisumu counties,” the report says.

Kakamega, Kisumu and Kirinyaga are densely populated.

"Maternal Mortality Ratio is the number of women who die during pregnancy, childbirth or in the six weeks after childbirth per 100,000 live births," the report reads.

"Turkana and Marsabit have the highest ratio at 1,594 and 1,127, respectively while Bomet and Meru counties recorded the lowest at 247 and 262, respectively."

Kakamega and Kilifi have a higher number of those attending schools while Marsabit and Kirinyaga have the lowest number.

“Disparity in gender is notable across all the counties with Turkana county being pronounced in favour of men while Meru, Kilifi and Bomet counties were in favour of females,” the report said.

Kakamega, Meru and Kilifi dominate in the population of eligible workforce, with Marsabit coming in at the end of the list.

“Kisumu county records the highest HIV/Aids prevalence rate at 16.3 per cent while Marsabit county has the least at 1.4 per cent,” the report says.

More women in Kisumu are 65 plus years compared to men. Meru has more disabled people while Bomet and Marsabit have the least number.

Kakamega has the highest number of doctors while Marsabit and Bomet have the least. Turkana has the highest number of kilometres of tarmacked roads, followed by Marsabit and Baringo.

Kirinyaga and Kisumu have the least number of kilometres of tarmacked roads. Kitui has the highest number of market sheds and market centres with street lighting while Meru has the highest number of slaughterhouses.

Kakamega, Kisumu and Kilifi counties have the highest number of total applicants for IDs, while Marsabit recorded the least.

