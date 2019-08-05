Waterman of Tsavo gets heroes welcome after Head of State commendation

A farmer in Taita Taveta county who has been highly lauded for delivering water to wild animals in Tsavo National Park received a heroic welcome back home and received a Head of State Commendation award.

Patrick Kilonzo Mwalua, popularly known as Waterman of Tsavo was welcomed by an enormous crowd at his Kajire home in Voi constituency on Saturday.

Kilonzo, 42, who is a sisal and fruits farmer gained popularity in 2016 when he started filling watering points in the expansive national park.

He said the state award has motivated him to continue helping the wildlife.

“The act of Tourism and Wildlife CS Najib Balala honoring me with an HSC award makes me bless God. It is a task that I have promised to do to my best. I will continue delivering water to more watering points so that many wild animals can quench thirst without going for long distances,” jubilant Kilonzo said during his homecoming event.

Presenting the HSC award to him, Voi assistant county commissioner Irene Ndambuki lauded his efforts in conserving wildlife.

She disclosed that the farmer shall be honored with yet another award for honorary warden in Tsavo National Park.

Prior to the state award, he had also received the Africa Networking Annual Welfare award and Shinning World Compassion Award.

He said that he shall be travelling to India for a kidney transplant, after battling kidney failure for the last seven years.

“A company that read about my nobble work has volunteered to facilitate my travels and treatment in India. I will be flown to one of the best hospitals there and I need your prayers," he said.

He further urged Taita Taveta residents to celebrate his victory by planting more trees and conserving the environment.

“Deforestation is a big problem that we have to collectively deal with. Let us celebrate together by planting more trees. Let us also consider planting sunflower because it is not destroyed by elephants that have severally b invaded here,” He added.

Several international organizations have pledged to gift the community with development projects in honor of Waterman.

Taita Taveta Trade, Youth executive Bigvai Mwailemi asked the young people to emulate Kilonzo, noting that wildlife is a key player in the country’s economy.

He urged the government to remit a percentage of revenue from Tsavo National Park to the Taita Taveta the community in honoring the conservation achievements.

“This has proved that our community loves wildlife. CS Najib Balala should reciprocate by giving us a little share of the park,” Mwailemi said.