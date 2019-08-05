Close

MORNING INFERNO

[VIDEO] Fire razes Mathai Supermarket in Ruiru

In Summary

• The incident comes just a day after another fire broke out in a flat near Ridgeways Mall on Kiambu which claimed one life.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
05 August 2019 - 08:10
The scene at Maathai Supermarket in Ruiru, Kiambu County after a fire broke out on Monday morning.
The scene at Maathai Supermarket in Ruiru, Kiambu County after a fire broke out on Monday morning.
Image: COURTESY

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed after a fire razed Maathai Supermarket in Ruiru, Kiambu County on Monday morning.

Fire brigades are currently at the scene to control the fire however reports indicate nothing was salvaged in the inferno.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The incident comes just a day after another fire broke out in a flat near Ridgeways Mall on Kiambu which claimed one life.

However, prompt action by firefighters saved the other occupants. Several others escaped with injuries.

More to follow...

