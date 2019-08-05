[VIDEO] Fire razes Mathai Supermarket in Ruiru

• The incident comes just a day after another fire broke out in a flat near Ridgeways Mall on Kiambu which claimed one life.
Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed after a fire razed Maathai Supermarket in Ruiru, Kiambu County on Monday morning.
Fire brigades are currently at the scene to control the fire however reports indicate nothing was salvaged in the inferno.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
Mathai supermarket in Ruiru on fire. Details on @Hot_96Kenya news. @KoinangeJeff @HamoProf @VDJClyde @EllaAlasha #JeffAndHamoOnHot pic.twitter.com/PDSmhutBqO— The African Voice (@teddyeugene) August 5, 2019
The incident comes just a day after another fire broke out in a flat near Ridgeways Mall on Kiambu which claimed one life.
However, prompt action by firefighters saved the other occupants. Several others escaped with injuries.
More to follow...