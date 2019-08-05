Twaha urges foreign countries to lift travel advisories on Lamu

@ppcheti

Travel advisories are hurting the economy of Lamu county, Governor Fahim Twaha said on Sunday.

He appealed to foreign countries with active travel advisories on Lamu to lift them.

Twaha said the advisories have hindered development, especially tourism, which is among the major income generators for Lamu.

He said the continued presence of the advisories is unnecessarily harsh, considering great strides have been made to ensure the region is once again secure and stable after years of al Shabaab menace.

Trouble for Lamu started when the first al Shabaab attack was documented in 2011. A British couple, David Terbutt and his wife Judith, were kidnapped and taken hostage by militants from the Kiwayu Safari Village Resort in Lamu East.

In 2014, al Shabaab attacks in Mpeketoni, Kibaoni, Witu and Hindi left more than 100 people dead and property worth millions destroyed.

Many foreign countries imposed advisories on Lamu. They warned their citizens against visiting the region.

“The advisories need to be lifted so that Lamu can move forward. I believe there is more we can do together to resolve matters instead of issuing advisories. They are absolutely unnecessary,” Twaha said.

“Why then haven’t we heard travel advisories in some of these countries? Why Lamu? Are we any different? Lamu is safe."

He said the situation has made tourists shun the region for fear of being attacked.