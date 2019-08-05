Close

COUNTING LOSSES

SportPesa case proceeds today

Firm wants the court to quash a notice issued by the BBCLB to Safaricom that disabled their M-Pesa paybill and SMS shortcodes.

In Summary

• On July 10, the government ordered the withdrawal of betting codes for 27 gambling companies whose licenses had not been renewed by the required date.

• Gamblers were denied access betting platforms after telcos suspended paybill numbers of the major betting firms in the country. 

by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
News
05 August 2019 - 06:00
A replica soccer pitch at the Sportpesa company headquarters in Nairobi.
A replica soccer pitch at the Sportpesa company headquarters in Nairobi.
Image: REUTERS/FILE

A case in which betting company SportPesa has sued the state seeking compensation for the days it has been out of business continues today.

On July 10, the government ordered the withdrawal of betting codes for 27 gambling companies whose licenses had not been renewed by the required date.

Sportpesa now wants the court to quash a notice issued by the Betting Control and Licensing Board to Safaricom that disabled their M-Pesa paybill and SMS shortcodes.

Gamblers were denied access to betting platforms after telcos suspended paybill numbers of major firms in the country.

The Kenya Revenue Authority is demanding Sh8.59 billion from Safaricom as withholding tax due from SportPesa and Betin Kenya.

The two firms say the July 12 switch-off of their M-Pesa paybills and SMS shortcodes are illegal because they both have court orders allowing them to continue operating despite being denied licences by the State.

More than half a billion spent daily on online gambling has been stalled in the ongoing tussle between online betting firms and the authorities.

Leading betting firm SportPesa said the BCLB’s actions to block payments were malicious considering there was an existing court order.

Both Betin and SportPesa have sued KRA, fighting off the alleged tax arrears.

They want the court to declare the claim notices as "unlawful, in bad faith, illegal, null avoid" saying KRA is not handling their tax objections within the law.

 

MORE:

We are not closing down, SportPesa maintains

Betting giant in discussions with government and stakeholders to find a resolution to impasse
News
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
News
05 August 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Cape to Cairo project creators die in plane crash
    15h ago Africa

  3. Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in Texas
    1d ago World

  4. Ohio: Nine killed, 16 injured in second US mass shooting
    21h ago World

  5. Two South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash - official
    20h ago Africa

Latest Videos