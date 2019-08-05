Close

Sossion hits out at TSC over salaries

In Summary

• Sossion says TSC wants to deny teachers promotions.

05 August 2019 - 16:40
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion.
Image: FILE

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion hit out at TSC over teachers' CBA.

He accused the TSC of discriminating against teachers, saying the commission has made two parallel payrolls and employees are paid differently despite doing the same work.

TSC plans to recover billions of shillings paid to more than 190,000 Knut members two years ago when a Sh54 billion salary increment was implemented.

"It is unfair for TSC to vent their bitterness through the payroll... teachers are not street or casual employees. There are clear guidelines," Sossion said.

He said the teachers' CBA is anchored in the Constitution.

On Saturday, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli condemned the TSC over the pay cut.

He said this amounted to impunity, was illegal and unconstitutional.

TSC refused to deduct and remit Sh140 million monthly union dues. This threatens to cripple the teachers' union.

Atwoli said the International Labour Organisation Convention 95 on Protection of Wages of 1949, the Employment Act Part IV on Protection of Wages and the 2010 Constitution Article 41 state that no one can arbitrarily reduce an employee's wage without his or her consent.

3 weeks ago
