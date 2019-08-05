Participant's parents want 2019 karting championship suspended

Parents of a participant in the national karting championships slated for August 3 and 4 have moved to court to have the junior races suspended.

The parents say their son will be prejudiced since he is required to pay a fine of Sh10,000 prior to participation in the 2019 races.

Noelle Christine Mckean and Roderick Mckean claim that the Kenya Motorsport Federation Karting Commission banned their son from participating in the first three races of this year.

The commission also suspended the boy's licence for the 2019 championship season and imposed a Sh10,000 fine without giving him an opportunity to be heard.

The Mckeans claim that the federation's decision after reviewing an undisclosed audit report of the 2018 National Karting Championship was prejudicial to their son.

They claim that the karting commission also illegally annulled results for rounds five and eight of last year’s championship thus blocking their sons from being champions in the junior rotax class and rotax mini max class.

According to the court documents, the parents lodged an appeal with the federation but it has never been heard.

The parents now want the court to suspend the 2019 junior rotax class races and the 2019 junior rotax class championship pending hearing and determination of their appeal.

They claim their appeal will be rendered worthless if the 2019 junior rotax races proceed as scheduled.

(edited by O. Owino)